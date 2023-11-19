Novak Djokovic claimed yet another record on Sunday with his seventh ATP Finals title, sweeping aside local hero Jannik Sinner 6-3, 6-3 in Turin and leaving tennis fans wondering when he will relinquish his tennis dominance.

Djokovic came into the Finals at the end of an age-defying year which has brought three Grand Slams, taking his total to an all-time best of 24, and a 40th Masters 1000 title.

He will clock a 400th week at world number one after crowning an incredible season — in which he also reached the Wimbledon final — by moving clear of retired great Roger Federer in victories at the season-ending tournament.

The 36-year-old took his record-breaking crown by beating in straights sets the game’s best two young players in Sinner and vanquished semi-finalist Carlos Alcaraz, showing that he still has plenty to give with the Paris Olympics around the corner and a gold medal the only major title missing from his list of honours.

