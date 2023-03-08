Kylian Mbappe heads to Munich fresh from a record-breaking weekend with Paris Saint-Germain and determined to lead the French giants past Bayern and into the quarter-finals of the Champions League.
PSG trail 1-0 from the first leg of the heavyweight last-16 tie, after injury reduced Mbappe to a cameo appearance off the bench in that match last month.
Yet the 24-year-old France superstar did enough in his short time on the pitch then -– including having a goal disallowed for a marginal offside — to make it clear that he can swing the tie the Parisians’ way.
Since that game, the Ligue 1 leaders have recovered from a worrying slump in form to claim three straight domestic wins, scoring 11 goals in the process.
