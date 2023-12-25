The Malta Weightlifting Association successfully organised its annual national championships, attracting a large number of athletes who competed in a thrilling two-day event.

The competition kicked off with the youth boys’ category, where Nathan Mifsud, a National Sports School student, produced an outstanding performance. Mifsud secured victory in the U-15 49kg category, lifting an impressive 59kg in snatch and 72kg in Clean & Jerk, setting new national records in the process.

In the men’s finals, Rylee Borg emerged as the standout performer, dominating the 81kg category across the U-17, U-20, and Senior groups.

Borg’s remarkable lifts of 113kg in snatch and 145kg in Clean & Jerk resulted in a total of 258kg, securing his position at the top of the rankings and establishing new national records.

