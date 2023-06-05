Athletics was one of the disciplines in which Team Malta had plenty of optimism about tasting great success in track and field competitions at the 2023 Games of the Small States of Europe.

Heading into these home Games, Athletics Malta was at the back of three hard-working years where they nurtured a competitive group of athletes that could deliver on this stage.

All that hard work behind the scenes paid dividends as Athletics Malta can be proud of what their athletes have achieved in the 2023 Games of the Small States of Europe.

A record of 32 medals were won between track and field events with Team Malta finishing on top of podium on 15 occasions.

Two athletes won three gold medals each, Gina McNamara (800m, 1,500m, 5,000m) and Claire Azzopardi (long jump, triple jump, 4x100m relay), a first time for Malta in these Games.

Read full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt