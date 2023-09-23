Harry Kane on Saturday bettered a record first set by legendary German striker Gerd Mueller when he hit a hat-trick in Bayern Munich's 7-0 rout of Bochum which took the champions back to the top of the Bundesliga.

Kane scored once in the first half and twice in the second.

With six goals in five games, the England captain now has more goals in his first five league matches than any other player in Bayern's history, beating the mark of Mueller (1965), Miroslav Klose (2007) and Mario Mandzukic (2012) who all scored five times in their first five games for the club.

Bayern have also beaten Bochum 7-0 in three of their past five fixtures.

