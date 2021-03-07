A recent leader in Times of Malta on the Malta Tourism Authority’s recently published strategy document, ‘Recover, rethink and revitalise’ suggested there was insufficient substance to achieve improvements in quality.

I, therefore, propose an alternative which starts with what it is we mean by quality followed by the process of getting us there and the main challenges that will be faced.

One brief description of where we should be could be as follows: the Maltese islands will be developed in ways that will appeal to visitors to whom cost is of secondary importance, who appreciate a reliable infrastructure, good taste and polite affable people. It will provide a nicely balanced friendly environment in towns, villages and rural areas where the embellishment of natural elements is given priority and which will have reliable infrastructural services, be tidy and clean.

Architectural design will embrace the features of the region and noise levels, safety and hygiene will be controlled.

Systems, whether digital, mechanical or operational will work well and be designed with innovation in mind to provide memorable experiences.

The population will be welcoming, display good manners and be polite while staff engaged in hospitality and catering will be professional, well turned out and genuinely hospitable.

A simple method to reach these goals will work well if properly managed and the overall effect will be beneficial to visitors and locals alike. The system requires the listing of products and services concerning the infrastructure and experiences engaged in by tourists. Each point listed will be analysed and strengths and weaknesses highlighted. Weaknesses will be addressed by a management team supported by professionals on the subject matter who will participate in brainstorming sessions which will add quality to innovative, imaginative and practical solutions.

This would be a first step towards achieving a higher standard; the same methodology will be applied to the other points. Costs will be offset by introducing higher tariffs for tourists, thus making Malta less affordable but doubly benefitting in terms of quality due to reduced visitors. The two examples below may clarify this.

Historical cities and buildings. Maintain and speed up the restoration and upgrading process; allocate the necessary funding to identify, restore and maintain historical assets. Public private partnerships are to be further encouraged and publicly recognised. Operating an ongoing preventative maintenance programme must become a strict discipline.

The shoreline, beaches and bathing facilities. For the visitor who has never swum in open seas, the novelty could be a quality experience. As with the success of Blue Flag beaches, it is time for rocky beaches to be made accessible and upgraded with full facilities with decking into the sea.

Of the many constraints to be overcome I see five as being the biggest challenges.

Substandard projects accepted by the Planning Authority (PA) have led to the partial uglification of Malta and now Gozo. As often reported, this is partly due to favouritism, nepotism or cronyism both within the department and at the political level. Project proposers also find other ways to somehow bypass regulation, so reprimands should be more severe. To offset this, prior to new projects being presented to the PA they could be scrutinised by an independent screening body. Given powers to delay projects and impose fines could prove a strong deterrent.

Service standards probably provide the greatest challenge to good quality. Behind the guilty service provider are companies that have a responsibility to develop an atmosphere in the workplace which encourages self-motivation and promotes quality by ongoing assessment of performances. Many new investors have little background knowledge of the industry and find themselves indiscriminately reducing staff numbers, all too often resulting in the total demoralisation of the entire staff complement as reflected in the service provided.

Is the answer to vet potential investors and introduce a level of qualification which will serve as a measure during future inspections? And, in this same vein, should it not be mandatory for managers and supervisors to have official qualifications?

A system of regulation followed by meaningful enforcement and stern penalties for offenders is key to ensuring that outlets perform to the level required by their official classification. Not measuring up to this standard or overpromising and under-delivering, flies in the face of quality. In contrast to this, however, the tourism ministry has a responsibility to motivate the industry.

The success of the Quality Seal Awards for Restaurants shows it works and this should be extended to other branches and made mandatory. It is most unfortunate that the government looks on such methods as a cost rather than an investment.

The level of cleanliness, maintenance and upkeep of urban and town areas must be improved not just for health, hygiene and safety reasons but because the international perception and expectation of a clean environment has never been as high. Besides strong management, consideration for the introduction of a separate private body of checkers to oversee supervisory management should be given. Local councils could also contribute positively by developing competitions on operating standards which will achieve improvements once motivational forces are in play.

Regulation without enforcement is largely unproductive and presently it seems insufficient, sporadic and not even handed. There are many reasons as why: inconvenience, laziness, fear, repercussions, closure of a blind eye and several others. The damage this is causing is insurmountable and it is only senior persons in authority and those in political circles that can end it.

‘Procrastination is the cancer of any business.’ We have waited too long for a serious attempt at improvement and we must not allow this VIP patient to wither away. The costs of implementation in contrast to returns from the tourist sector are negligible and the rewards so much greater.

Anthony Gatt, Consultant, MHCS Limited, former hotelier.