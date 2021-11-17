An injured protected bird that was rescued and rehabilitated has been found dead at sea in a suspected shooting.

Birdlife Malta released pictures of the dead marsh harrier taken by a kayaker, who came across the animal earlier this month near San Dimitri Point in Gozo.

The wildlife NGO said it was found in an area known for rampant illegal hunting.

It said the bird had been deprived of a second chance after all the efforts that went in to rehabilitating it back to good health.

The bird was originally rescued by the police’s Environmental Protection Unit in Girgenti, limits of Siġġiewi, on September 23.

It was found to be suffering from a fractured ulna on its right wing as a result of shotgun injuries.

After being treated for its injuries, it was released back in to the wild at Comino Bird Sanctuary on November 3.

But two days later it was found dead at sea.

The video above shows the bird being released back into the wild just two days before it was shot.

"The northwest of Gozo is one of many areas which sees the brunt of illegal hunting happening without much enforcement, enough to guarantee that birds such as this marsh harrier don’t even get a second chance to make it in the wild after all the efforts at rehabilitating this bird to good health," Birdlife said.

It quoted the kayaker who found and sent the bird, tagged by Birdlife, as saying that it was difficiult to see the injuries sustained in the shooting as the bird had rolled over in the water.