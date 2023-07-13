British cyclist Mark Cavendish has described the fall that forced him to leave the Tour de France in an ambulance last week “as part of the beauty and brutality of cycling”.

The joint record holder with Eddy Merckx for Tour de France stage wins had been hoping to establish sole ownership of the record by winning a 35th stage, but fell awkwardly on the way to Limoges last Saturday.

The 38-year-old, riding in what was billed as his final Tour de France, said Thursday he had gone under the knife and would be out longer than first expected.

“Yep, fractured right clavicle. Just out of surgery to plate it up,” said the Team Astana sprinter who anticipates being sidelined for several weeks.

“It’ll take a bit longer than the standard couple of weeks for a collarbone, just due to the screws that were in there from a previous injury.”

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com