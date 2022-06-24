Recovering drug addicts will be given pills rather than intravenous medication in a new pilot project announced on Friday.

Addressing a press conference, Family Minister Michael Falzon said methadone will start to be given out in pill form rather than through an injection - a method that is more conducive to kicking the habit.

Patients will also be given more than one pill at a time, meaning they will no longer have to attend the clinic daily.

He was speaking at the Substance Misuse Outpatient’s Unit at St Luke’s Hospital.

Falzon said that around 750 patients receive methadone in Malta every day.

Around 200 of these patients do so before work from around 7am.

Falzon said that a society is judged based on how it treats those in need.

"We are here to help, and not to judge these people," he said.