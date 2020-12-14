Swiss tennis great Roger Federer said he was in a “race against time” to be fit for the Australian Open as his recovery from two rounds of knee surgery takes longer than expected.

The 39-year-old has been out of action since February, when he underwent keyhole surgery on his right knee. In June, Federer revealed a follow-up operation and called off his 2020 season.

But despite months of rehabilitation, the 20-time Grand Slam champion said he was still not “100 percent” for the Australian Open, which looks likely to be delayed from January to February over coronavirus restrictions.

“It’s a race against time. Of course it would help if I had a little bit more time. But it’s going to be close,” Federer said at an awards ceremony in Switzerland, according to Swiss media.

