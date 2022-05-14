ADPD has called for a rethink of tourism policies as the sector recovers from the problems caused by COVID-19.

"This is a unique occasion to usher in tourism that does not depend on numbers but focuses on quality," party chairperson Carmel Cacopardo told a press conference in Buġibba Square on Saturday.

Now was the time to discontinue the consideration of tourism only from the viewpoint of those who invest or are employed in the sector. "We have to start to seriously consider the needs of the residents who live in tourist localities," he insisted.

“It is enough to have a look at the pavements in tourist zones, taken over by tables and chairs making it impossible to walk through. Residents all over the island rightly demand to have their pavements back," he insisted.

Some people were even finding it difficult to take out their rubbish or carry heavy items into their homes, he said.

He referred to the time limits for construction works in tourism areas, to minimise dust, noise and general inconvenience and said this should be extended throughout the country because all people deserved consideration.

Cacopardo was accompanied by Deputy Secretary General Sandra Gauci.