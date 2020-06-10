Opposition leader Adrian Delia criticised the COVID-19 economic recovery plan saying it only addressed “those in agony” while forgetting all the rest crying out for help.

“Government is aiding those who are drowning but not those in rough waters,” he said.

Delia levelled the criticism in Parliament during the debate on Monday’s mini-budget.

The Opposition leader said the pandemic had exposed the government’s flawed economic model of fuelling economic growth by increasing the population as thousands of foreigners were leaving.

“We are losing an average of €100 million per month,” he said. Such calculation was based on an assumption there were 50,000 fewer tourists a day and the departure of around 50,000 workers.

Quoting former Jobs Plus CEO Clyde Caruana - who is now the Prime Minister’s head of secretariat - he pointed out that, in January 2019, Caruana had been quoted by Times of Malta saying that foreign workers were necessary. He had excluded any circumstances they would be leaving in droves all of a sudden.

“A year down the line, Caruana has been proven wrong ,” he said.

He also questioned why most of the measures would be expiring in September.

“This package only speaks about tomorrow,” he said.

Delia also insisted that 11,000 jobs had been lost contrary to the government’s official position, according to which this figure stood at 4,000. He noted that one also had to account for foreigners who lost their job but left the island.

On the extension to the wage supplement, he asked why this was not announced earlier to reduce uncertainty among workers. He reiterated his criticism that the government was being selective as not all economic sectors were given the same level of support.

On the reduction in utility tariffs for businesses, he said this should have been extended to households. Delia said power generation was costing €96 million extra per year, as a result of the deals by former Energy Minister Konrad Mizzi.

Delia welcomed measures such as the €100 vouchers which, he said, had been proposed by the Opposition.

He reiterated his proposal to reduce utility tariffs by half for everyone for a year making up for this from the acquisition of gas, currently being purchased above market prices.

He also called for a 30% reduction in fuel prices, which calculation was based on the current international markets.

Delia proposed the reduction of eco-contribution on electricity and water through more free units, and incentives on solar panels.

He also called for more recognition to be given to frontliners.

The Opposition leader also called for a united front against hate speech and racism.

‘No long-term measures’

Finance Shadow Minister Mario de Marco criticised the tourism part of the plan saying it lacked measures to promote certain routes and did not take on board an Opposition’s proposal for a reduction in VAT.

“How is Malta promoting itself abroad to overcome competition from other Mediterranean destinations like Spain and Greece,” he asked.

“This plan is full of short-term measures which will not address long-term challenges,” De Marco remarked.

“Government lost a chance to consult and adopt an innovative approach”

‘Not a €900 million but a €300 million plan’

Economy Shadow Minister Claudio Grech said that, in reality, this was a €300 million injection contrary to the €900 million figure cited by the government.

He based his argument on the fact that €200 million consisted of tax deferrals and €400 million of capital investment on industrial zones. This had already been in the pipeline, Grech said.

He criticised the measures for being “selective” as certain economic sectors were excluded and lacking vision.

“The biggest concern is that the government is attempting to fix a bullet hole with a band-aid,” he added.