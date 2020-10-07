30 years after Germany’s reunification – what has changed and what lessons have been learnt, by Germany and Europe?

The year 1989 was characterised by a spirit of understanding and an honest desire to disarm and work towards achieving peace. German unity was achieved through this unique spirit. Sadly, three decades later, a lot of this spirit has been lost.

Multilateralism is the only way any conflict and global issue can be resolved – however difficult it can be to overcome. And German unity is a clear example of this. We knew that it would take us long to recover from 28 years of the Berlin Wall – and yet, the reunification of Germany showed that even the most repressive of regimes cannot stand in the way of a genuine desire for freedom.

We need to recreate that same spirit we had 30 years ago – a desire to erase tension rather than create it.

You have been serving as Germany’s Ambassador to Malta for two years. What have been the highlights of these two years?

When I arrived in Malta two years ago, it was the year when Valletta was hosting the European Capital of Culture. And that was an opportunity for Germany and Malta to consolidate their relationship. That was also the year when the country was still reeling from the atrocious murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia. It is with relief that at least today, we can see that legal proceedings are ongoing and I sincerely hope that justice is served.

You also have a personal connection to Malta – as your great-grandmother was born in Malta. What does this add to your relationship with Malta and the Maltese?

My great-grandmother was born in Malta in 1860 – and that gives me a very personal connection with the country. I especially find it fascinating to imagine that, when I walk into Valletta – which I enjoy doing frequently – I am seeing some of the buildings that my great-grandmother must have seen almost two centuries ago.

This also feeds the fascination that I have for Maltese history – I admire how for centuries, Malta and its people have played such a critical role, politically and economically, in the Mediterranean region and Europe.

The trade relations between the two countries are strong, with a reported annual trade exchange of €900m to €1bn. Which are the strongest sectors and where can the relations improve?

It was back in the 1980s that Malta started attracting German companies and investors – what we refer to as the first generation of investors, who mainly operated in manufacturing. Back then, it was government incentives and the low labour cost that attracted such investors.

Four decades later, this activity has developed into high-quality manufacturing and specialised activities such as aircraft maintenance. There is a lot of potential in this field. Also, there is a lot of research and development activity ongoing in Malta – and this is very attractive to German companies who are interested in operating here and using Malta as a test-bed.

We also encourage further Maltese investment in Germany – and to this effect ‘Germany Trade and Invest’ (GTaI) is ready to support local entrepreneurs in exploring business opportunities in Germany.

From a culture and travel perspective, what aspects of Germany do Maltese travellers still have to discover?

German travellers make up the third largest contingent – with some 350,000 Germans travelling to Malta annually, attracted by the country’s sights, nature, culture and history.

On the other hand, only 38,000 Maltese visit Germany. And there is so much to discover in Germany. Apart from the attraction of the big cities, Germany’s natural offerings are various – from parks to forests and scenic cycling routes. All attractions are accessible by public transport, making it even more enticing. Just consider one example – some 50 kilometres north of Berlin is a beautiful area, ideal for canoeing and kayaking. It’s difficult to believe that right outside Germany’s largest city is such a natural haven.

How has the COVID-19 fallout affected German-Maltese relations?

When the coronavirus pandemic struck, there were some 2,000 German tourists who were on holiday in Malta – the logistics to help them return to Germany were difficult, but with everyone’s cooperation, and the generous support of the Maltese government and Air Malta, we managed to help them get back home. It is that flexible cooperation which should inform our actions. Moreover, Germany and Malta share the same impetus to support the search for a coronavirus vaccine, and that this should be available to all.

Personally, I believe we have to learn to live with the pandemic, until a vaccine is available. No one wants a second lockdown, and we cannot afford it. But to achieve that, we must all respect the rules and act responsibly, especially for the sake of those who are vulnerable.

From a business perspective, German businesses in Malta are now cautiously optimistic, to the level that operations are financially viable.

How critical is Germany’s presidency of the Council of the European Union, within the context of Europe’s recovery from the pandemic?

The pandemic has shown us that we have to sing from the same sheet. When Germany assumed the presidency of the Council of the European Union, Europe was facing this new reality – but this has shown us that Europe should be more autonomous, especially where strategically important goods are concerned, that political dialogue needs to improve, and that we should all have a global responsibility.