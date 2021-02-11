The government has launched a consultation process on recreational open spaces, urging people to send in their proposals for camping, picnic and camper sites by the end of March.

Launching a discussion paper on Thursday, Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia acknowledged that there have been increased calls for recreational spots in recent months.

The government too felt the need for more recreational spaces in such an urbanised country, he said.

Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

It was now time for those who had urged for more such spaces to provide their proposals on the facilities they would like to see in the areas already designated for these activities in the local plans, Farrugia added.

Landowners who are interested in rehabilitating their land for recreational purposes should also get in touch.

"Instead of using local plans to identify spaces that can be built, we should also look at local plans to identify areas that could be turned into recreational spots," he said, adding that the government was seeking to create more and better recreational areas and open spaces.

People can send their suggestions to outdoors@pa.org.mt by March 30.

Attached files The discussion paper.