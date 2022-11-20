RecruitGiant has launched a new packages and documents delivery service in Malta. This new service will, for the first time, make one of Malta’s largest courier fleets directly available to companies. The new service is already fully operational, meaning that RecruitGiant is also able to handle all Christmas related deliveries for its customers.

Molka Sfar, Head of Business Development at RecruitGiant, said: “Many companies in Malta now find it impractical, from a time and cost perspective, to employ their own couriers.

“As a result, we have seen courier service companies proliferate. RecruitGiant has been very active in the space for years, providing drivers, vehicles and package tracking technology to numerous delivery companies and platforms.

Bringing this expertise directly to the end client

“We are now bringing this expertise directly to the end customer, enabling a more seamless and cost-effective solution for Maltese businesses.”

RecruitGiant is one of Malta’s leading recruiters of third county nationals. With operations across the Mediterranean, Eastern Europe, and the Baltics, RecruitGiant helps companies in the transport, logistics, tourism, construction, engineering, and other industries to fill vacancies. Through its own network of offices and training centres in Asia, it ensures that all recruited employees have both the skills and required paperwork in order before relocating to Malta.

More information on RecruitGiant, and its newly launched delivery service, is available by calling 2782 7277 or by sending an e-mail to info@recruitgiant.eu.