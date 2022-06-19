RecruitGiant, one of Malta’s leading recruiters of third country national employees, has opened a new office in India’s capital, New Delhi.

The office, led by Avinash Nadviledath, will provide on-the-ground assistance to Indian nationals seeking work visas in Malta.

The office will also conduct candidate interviews, undertake diligence checks and make travel arrangements on behalf of Malta-based employers.

Tomas Mikalauskas, CEO at RecruitGiant, said: “The backlog in issuing visas through Malta’s High Commission in India, and the difficulties this has been causing for Maltese businesses, has been well documented. While it’s encouraging to see Identity Malta taking action to alleviate this problem, we felt that there was more that could be done to make the process more efficient.

“RecruitGiant has had a physical presence in India for some time, but our focus has been primarily on training candidates. Through our new office in New Delhi, we will be able to provide much greater assistance to Maltese employers and Indian candidates throughout the entire process.”

“We will make every effort to assist Maltese employers”

Nadviledath commented: “Together with my team, we will make every effort to assist Maltese employers looking to recruit in India by ensuring we find the right candidates for the available roles and assist them in making all the necessary arrangements before they travel. As an English speaking country with a warm climate, Malta is an attractive destination for Indian workers and I am certain RecruitGiant can help Maltese companies who need staff find the right matches for them.”

More information is available at https://recruitgiant.eu/.

Avinash Nadviledath (left) leading a team meeting.