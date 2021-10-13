RecruitGiant, a Malta-based recruiter of non-EU national workers, has been granted official permission by the government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo to begin operating in the central African nation.

The new government of President Felix Tshisekedi seeks to kickstart a process of economic development in a country of some 90 million people where the median age is just over 18 years old.

Tomas Mikalauskas, CEO at RecruitGiant, said: “The Democratic Republic of the Congo has had a troubled history of colonialism and conflict. Having recently experienced its first peaceful transfer of power, and with a fast-growing young population, the country is now looking forward and trying to build a better future. RecruitGiant will be able to find employment for young Congolese and address labour shortages which continue to hinder economic activity.”

In order to fill vacancies in Malta, EU and non-EU countries, RecruitGiant has established a network of offices and training centres in numerous countries across Africa and Southeast Asia.

Through this network, the company conducts interviews with candidates on behalf of employers and also provides training to ensure prospective employees have the skills needed for the particular vacancy.

RecruitGiant also manages the relocation process and ensures that employment contracts and residency requirements are all in order prior to travel.

