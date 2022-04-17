RecruitGiant, a leading recruiter of third-country nationals seeking employment in Malta, will be a platinum sponsor of the Samba Spectra Fashion Show, an African-inspired fashion show.

The event, taking place at Ivy House on April 30, will showcase the collections of Malta-based Samba Afri Glam together with accessories and eco-responsible bags of Perle-X from Senegal and Lidsan Craftworks from Malta.

Tomas Mikalauskas, CEO at RecruitGiant, said: “As Malta’s economy continues to grow and evolve, it’s great to see new influences integrate into the community and new businesses also springing up as a result. Samba Afri Glam, which specialises in producing vibrant African-inspired clothing and accessories, is a great example of this and I’m very much looking forward to what will be a great show on April 30.”

Samba Afri Glam was launched in Malta in November 2020 by Autiria Samba, an accountant who has been based in Malta for more than five years following her move from South Africa.

For me, Samba Afri Glam it is not just a business, it’s a way to celebrate my heritage and the beauty of my homeland

The business designs and produces clothing and accessories made from imported African wax print material.

“For me, Samba Afri Glam it is not just a business, it’s a way to celebrate my heritage and the beauty of my homeland. I am happy and feel proud to share it with the rest of the world, starting here in Malta and am grateful to sponsors like RecruitGiant, who are helping to promote new Maltese small businesses,” Samba said.

The Samba Spectra Fashion Show will take place at Ivy House in Pembroke on April 30, starting at 7pm and features a multinational cast of models from Malta, Romania, Spain, Tunisia, Nigeria, Kenya, Greece, France and the UK. More information is available at www.gosamba.shop.

More information on RecruitGiant and its global staffing recruitment and human resources services is available at https://recruitgiant.eu/.