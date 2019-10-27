Real Estate companies QuickLets and Zanzi Homes will be hosting a recruitment open day on Saturday, whereby anyone interested in working within the industry will be able to attend and ask questions they may have. They may also enrol themselves in any of the upcoming introductory real estate courses that QuickLets and Zanzi Homes have plans for in the coming months.

Renowned for being a dynamic company to work for yet focused on delivering a professional service, this will provide the perfect platform for members of the public to see why maybe it’s time for them to join their team.

On the day there will be letting and sales specialists ready to take questions and assist any attendee. The event will be held at the QuickLets head office in Sliema.

Anyone can sit with a specialist and experience first-hand what a typical day in the life at QuickLets or Zanzi Homes would entail.

“Having grown exponentially over the past few years, this is another fantastic opportunity to further expand our operations,” said QuickLets brand manager Mark Sant Cassia.

“This will give an opportunity to those who are maybe a little overly cautious about working in real estate to approach us and experience our passion and culture first-hand.”

QuickLets & Zanzi Homes COO Fabio Zuccaro said: “We are extremely excited to be able to offer this opportunity to the public. We encourage everyone who has questions or would like to know what it’s like to work within our organisation to attend and speak to our specialists to see what it takes to really succeed in this industry.”

“Given the continuous growth of Malta’s GDP, it’s no secret that this has led to an increase in the need for properties, which has in turn led to a need for more specialists,” he added.