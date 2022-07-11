Red Bull’s aura of invincibility may have slipped after successive defeats but team principal Christian Horner has pledged a speedy reaction after Sunday’s Austrian Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen had arrived at one of his most successful tracks as the firm favourite to regain the winning groove after suffering in seventh at Silverstone behind Leclerc’s Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz.

“We’ll bounce back in France,” team principal Christian Horner said after Charles Leclerc’s success at their Red Bull Ring fiefdom in Spielberg.

“We’ve got to keep pushing. We can’t afford to back off,” he added ahead of the race on the Cote d’Azur on July 24.

World champion Verstappen duly won Saturday’s sprint, but was thwarted by a pacy Ferrari and a composed Leclerc who overtook the Dutch driver no fewer than three times en route to his third success of the campaign.

“Ferrari just seemed lighter on the tyres and obviously had a pace advantage and that gives you more strategic options,” Horner said.

