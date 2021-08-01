The ripples from Max Verstappen’s crash in the previous race continued Sunday morning as Honda tweeted they had replaced the engine on the championship leader’s Red Bull at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Verstappen flew out of the British Grand Prix on July 18 after a first-lap collision with Lewis Hamilton who went on to win the race.

The bad feeling continued on Saturday as Mercedes locked up the front row at the Hungaroring with Verstappen third. After the session Honda checked the power unit (PU).

“During post-qualifying checks we noticed something on Max’s PU that might have developed over the weekend, likely to be an after-affect of the Silverstone crash,” Honda Racing F1 wrote on Twitter.

