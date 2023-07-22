Red Bull team chief Christian Horner on Friday responded vigorously to claims that his team escaped with only a “smack on the wrist” for their cost cap breaches last year.

Irked by comments made by seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton and his Mercedes team-mate George Russell, Horner said it is “always easy to throw shade when you are not performing”.

Hamilton had said that the punishment meted out to Red Bull last year was not a sufficient deterrent and suggested teams would continue to break the spending limit because likely sanction was no more than a “smack on the wrist”.

Russell said Red Bull’s punishment, for what was described as a minor over-spending in 2021, did not fit the scale of the crime.

