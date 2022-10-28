Red Bull are expected to pay a fine and undertake an enforced reduction in aerodynamic testing for breaching Formula One’s cost cap last season, with the team having announced a press conference on Friday before this weekend’s Mexican Grand Prix.

The Milton Keynes-based team, which last Sunday clinched their fifth constructors’ championship title and first since 2013 when double champion Max Verstappen won the United States Grand Prix, has reportedly agreed an ‘Accepted Breach Agreement’ with the International Motoring Federation (FIA).

Red Bull have announced they will host a news conference on Friday at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez to reveal discuss the details of the investigation and the outcome.

The team scheduled and cancelled a similar announcement last weekend in Austin where the issue was postponed following the death of Red Bull patriarch Dietrich Mateschitz.

