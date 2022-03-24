Red Bull team consultant Helmut Marko has declared his team will be ‘fighting for victory’ in Sunday’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix after diagnosing the cause of their fuel problems.

The team suffered a double ‘did not finish’ in Bahrain last Sunday after their cars suffered fuel loss in the closing laps.

Marko explained that the problem was caused by a ‘vacuum’ in the fuel system of the ‘new era’ ground effect cars, halting both world champion Max Verstappen and team-mate Sergio Perez.

