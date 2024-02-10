Red Bull boss Christian Horner faced several hours of questioning by a lawyer investigating an allegation of “inappropriate behaviour” at a secret London location on Friday.

But the prospect of Horner’s fate being decided before the Formula One world champions unveil their 2024 car next week appears unlikely.

Reports in Britain’s Press Association and the BBC suggest there was still no resolution to the affair after the 50-year-old Briton, who has been team principal since 2005, was interviewed for eight hours.

There was no comment from Red Bull Racing, nor parent company Red Bull GmbH, which launched the investigation following an accusation from a female employee - a claim Horner has categorically denied.

