Austrian Formula One team Red Bull said on Tuesday it is extending its agreement with Honda for engine development until 2025.

Honda officially left F1 at the end of last season but signed a deal running until the end of the 2022 season to continue providing technical assistance for engine development to Red Bull and its sister team Alpha Tauri.

The powertrains are now manufactured and developed primarily by Red Bull who currently lead the constructors’ championship while their world champion Max Verstappen again heads the drivers’ standings.

“Red Bull’s partnership with Honda has been an incredibly successful one and we are pleased that this will continue until the end of the current era of the FIA’s power unit regulations in 2025,” said Red Bull principal Christian Horner in a statement.

