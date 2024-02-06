Red Bull Formula One team boss Christian Horner faces a hearing on Friday following an accusation of “inappropriate behaviour”, British media reports said.

Red Bull, the Austrian energy drinks company that owns the team, confirmed on Monday that an independent investigation had been launched.

Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf reported the allegation was made by another member of staff for the British-based team, which last year carried Max Verstappen to his third consecutive world title.

Horner, 50, who has been Red Bull team principal since 2005, strongly rejects the accusation.

In a statement released on Monday, Red Bull said: “After being made aware of certain recent allegations, the company launched an independent investigation.

