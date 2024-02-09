Red Bull boss Christian Horner faces a hearing on Friday following an accusation of inappropriate behaviour, just days before the launch of the Formula One team’s 2024 car.

Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf reported the allegation was made by another member of staff for the British-based team, which last year carried Max Verstappen to his third consecutive world title.

Red Bull, the Austrian energy drinks company that owns the team, confirmed on Monday that an independent investigation had been launched.

More details on SportsDesk. 

