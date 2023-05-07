Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, who crashed late in qualifying for the Miami Grand Prix on Sunday to end in seventh place on the grid, sees no way that the Red Bull cars can be beaten in Sunday’s race.

“Unfortunately, absolutely not, the Red Bull is way too strong in terms of tire degradation so I think they will be in a league of their own,” Leclerc told reporters.

“I think if we can finish behind them it will already be a great achievement because the Aston (Martin) seems very strong too.”

Red Bull’s Sergio Perez is in pole position ahead of Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso with the other Red Bull driver, world champion Max Verstappen, starting in ninth place on the grid.

Read full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt