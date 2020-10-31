Sergio Perez said on Friday that it is Red Bull or nothing in his bid to stay in Formula One next year.

The Mexican driver leaves Racing Point at the end of this season, when he will be replaced by four-time champion Sebastian Vettel as the team is renamed Aston Martin.

He has been hunting a seat for 2021 and was strongly linked with a possible move to Williams before they confirmed they are retaining their current driver pairing of George Russell and Nicholas Latifi.

Speaking to Sky Sports F1 in the paddock ahead of this weekend’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, he was asked if it was Red Bull or nothing and said: “I definitely see it that way.

