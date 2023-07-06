Many Formula One fans will be recalling the accidental feat of Jean-Louis Schlesser this weekend as Max Verstappen leads Red Bull’s assault on one of the sport’s oldest records at the British Grand Prix.

As the defending double world champion bids to add to his own sequence of five straight wins to boost his runaway lead en route to a third drivers’ world title, his team bid for an 11th straight win.

If they succeed, they will equal the record set by McLaren in 1988, when the British team boasted a line-up of Alain Prost, who became a four-time champion, and Ayrton Senna, a three-time champion.

Many fancied McLaren to complete the 1988 season unbeaten — as Red Bull bid to be this year — but their ambitions were undone when Senna tangled with a back-marker at the Italian Grand Prix.

