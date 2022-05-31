Red Bull on Tuesday announced they have rewarded Sergio Perez with a fresh two-year deal until 2024, with the Mexican signing in Monaco last weekend.

The new contract gave Max Verstappen’s teammate double cause for celebration after he emerged from all the chaos caused by a pre-race deluge to win the iconic Grand Prix.

“For us, holding onto his pace, race craft and experience was a no-brainer and we are delighted that Checo will continue to race for the team until 2024,” said team boss Christian Horner.

Perez, 32, moved to within 15 points of world champion Verstappen in the Formula One drivers’ standings after rising above all the mayhem on Sunday, that fine win coming after three second-place finishes.

