Red Bull’s rivals insisted on Saturday that the punishment meted out for their breach of Formula One’s $145 million cost cap last year was “very limited” and unlikely to act as a deterrent.

Ferrari, Mercedes and McLaren led the way, making clear their unhappiness with the outcome of the saga after the sport’s governing body the FIA had fined Red Bull $7 million and given them a 10 percent cut in permitted aerodynamic testing.

Red Bull team chief Christian Horner said on Friday the sanctions were “enormous” and “draconian”, descriptions that were derided by some in the paddock at the Mexico Grand Prix.

Ferrari racing director Laurent Mekies said the Italian team felt the punishment did not fit the crime.

McLaren team chief Andreas Seidl said he was so disillusioned by the outcome that he did not bother listening to Horner’s reaction.

