Sergio Perez won Saturday’s sprint race at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix to maintain Red Bull’s perfect start to the season.

Ferrari’s pole-sitter Charles Leclerc took second with Max Verstappen in third to keep his lead in the drivers’ championship ahead of Sunday’s main event.

Leclerc is on pole again for the fourth round of the season but judged on this display he will have his work cut out again to clip the Red Bulls’ wings.

Perez was adding the first of six sprint races in 2023 to his win in the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, with Verstappen taking the season-opener in Bahrain and last time out in Melbourne.

In the drivers’ championship Verstappen leads on 75 points from Perez on 62 with Leclerc picking up seven points - more than he’s earned in the three races run so far.

