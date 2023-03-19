Red Bull dominated the second Formula One Grand Prix of the season in Jeddah on Sunday as Sergio Perez won after starting from pole position while team-mate Max Verstappen charged through the field from 15th to finish second.

Two-time champion Fernando Alonso, who started on the front row, crossed the line third in his Aston Martin. He took his place on the podium but was then dropped to fourth because he was hit with a six-second penalty for failing to take a five-second penalty correctly during the race.

George Russell, who chased furiously in the final stage, egged on by his pit chief over the radio, finished within six seconds of the Spaniard to take third.

Lewis Hamilton in the other Mercedes was fifth.

