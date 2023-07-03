A triumphant Max Verstappen delivered another perfect performance in Sunday’s Austrian Grand Prix as Red Bull saluted their founder on ‘home’ turf at the Red Bull Ring.

In the first race in Austria since the death last year of Dietrich Mateschitz, the man who created Red Bull and the modern Red Bull Ring track, defending double world champion Verstappen came home 5.155 seconds clear of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc with Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez third to complete a memorable podium.

Team chief Christian Horner beamed as he recalled Verstappen’s successful late decision to risk a pit-stop and steal fastest lap from Perez.

“No risk, no fun!” he said. “That’s what Dietrich always said and I think he would have enjoyed that race today.

