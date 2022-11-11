Maltese football fans are set for a treat next month after it was confirmed that Italian giants Inter and Austrian champions Red Bull Salzburg will be making the trip to our islands for a short training camp.

The Times of Malta had reported this month that Serie A giants Inter were planning to hold a short camp in Malta during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, during which they were due to play two friendly matches against a Maltese side and a foreign team.

Sources have confirmed to the Times of Malta in the past few days that Inter had all but finalised plans to hold a short training camp in Malta between December 4 and 9.

Now, the Times of Malta is now in a position to confirm the identity of the foreign team that will be joining Inter early next month, as Austrian champions Red Bull Salzburg, on Friday, announced plans to arrive in Malta on December 4 for a five-day camp during which they will play a friendly against Inter on December 7.

