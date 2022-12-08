Red Bull Salzburg might have wished to conclude their Malta tour on a better note after losing 4-0 to Serie A giants Inter, on Wednesday.

Nonetheless, coach Matthias Jaissle still managed to draw positives from this training camp as he heaped praise on the organisation and environment that the Austrian champions found on our shores.

“First of all, I received great feedback and response from my players during this short winter camp in Malta,” Jaissle told the Times of Malta.

