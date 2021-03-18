Former Red Bull X-Fighters champion and five-time X Games medallist Mat Rebeaud has taken eFMX to new heights as he tackled a set of unique hand-built obstacles around the world famous Laax snowpark for the SnoMX project.

Rebeaud has been riding since the age of four, inspired by a long family lineage of MX riders, with one of his first exhibition sessions at the resort of Laax in the Surselva Region way back in 1999.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website on The Times of Malta