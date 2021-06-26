World Championship leader Max Verstappen of Red Bull produced the quickest lap in qualifying on Saturday to claim pole position for the Styrian Grand Prix.

Mercedes’ Valterri Bottas was second quickest but drops to fifth on the grid because of a three-place penalty imposed on Friday, leaving teammate Lewis Hamilton to start on the front row with Verstappen.

McLaren’s Lando Norris produced the performance of the day, pushing the front runners all the way and finishing fourth, meaning he will start from third.

Norris was followed by the second Red Bull of Sergio Perez and the Alphatauris of Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda who were split by Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari in seventh.

