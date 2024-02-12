Red Electric have launched their first single for 2024.

The four band members wrote Time Flies while on a trip in the UK, and were inspired by British music heroes such as The Cure, The Smiths and also more contemporary artists like Lewis Capaldi and Harry Styles.

The song, mostly inspired by The Cure’s Friday I’m in Love, speaks about the passage of time, and how quickly time flies when you are in the presence of somebody you love − be it a friend, partner or family member.

The band aims to continue building on their success achieved in 2023. Last year, they launched a new EP, performed at gigs locally and internationally, and also opened for the Robbie Williams concert in August.

For more information about Red Electric, visit weareredelectric.com or their social media accounts.

