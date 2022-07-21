Red Electric have just released a new single.

Fix of You was written in the summer of 2021, during one of band’s many songwriting trips in the past two years.

On one occasion, they found themselves in a slightly grotty bed and breakfast lodging in Barking, East London.

“We couldn’t afford anything else but also, we almost wanted to push ourselves out of our comfort zone,” guitarist Peter Borg says.

“We just set up our gear in the living room with sirens going off outside and I think just being somewhere different helped us create something that we would never have done back home.”

The song speaks about being addicted to a toxic relationship or situation and the high you get when you are around a toxic person despite the risk it poses.

“I wanted to talk in a very direct way about how that feels,” singer Joe Roscoe says. “Chasing the high all the time but knowing that, ultimately, it’s not doing you any good long term.”

Look up Red Electric on their Facebook and Instagram accounts.