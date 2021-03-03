A song featuring a collaboration between top local band Red Electrick and Destiny Chukunyere, X Factor Malta Season 2 winner, has just been released.

The track, Mistake, which forms part of Red Electrick’s award-winning album Tragic Optimistic, has been revamped to feature the distinctive and soulful vocals of Destiny.

The track was released on radio airwaves on Monday along with a music video, directed by Steven Levi. The video also features the talented dance troupe Concept of Movement who wowed viewers of Malta’s Got Talent last year.

The song was written by Joe Roscoe, Peter Borg, Aleandro Spiteri Monsigneur and Ivan Borg, and was produced and mixed by Peter Borg at local music studio Railway Studios.

Log on to www.youtube.com/watch?v=8v-rnbBdPHM to see the video. Follow Red Electrick and Destiny on their official Facebook pages.