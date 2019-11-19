One of Malta’s best acts Red Electrick, have released their fourth album.

‘Tragic Optimistic’ has 13 tracks and features the hit songs ‘Right Here’, ‘G.O.R.G.E.O.U.S, ‘New Day’ and the most recent release ‘Dive In’- which is making its mark on radio airwaves and has already shot up to number 1 on the local charts.

‘Dive In’ shows Red Electrick in a whole new light with its 80s influenced sounds. The band is also releasing the music video for ‘Dive In’ which was directed by Steven Levi Vella. The band has hinted that the video will be the first of a series of videos with a continuous storyline.

‘Tragic Optimistic’ is out for sale on both CD and Vinyl from all Brown’s outlets as part of a collaboration called ‘Come Alive’ where the proceeds from the album sales, together with a sponsorship from Brown’s will go towards planting trees in an area which desperately needs them.