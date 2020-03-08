Last year, two of Malta’s most popular bands launched a collaboration that no one was expecting.

Red Electrick and The Travellers performed in 1, a concert that saw both bands sharing the stage together as a single 11-man band. The event, which was a first for Malta, was a success and tickets were sold out.

The concert not only brought together fans of both bands under one roof but also merged languages since The Travellers are known to perform in Maltese and Red Electrick in English. The bands enjoyed playing each other’s songs as well. Among others, Red Electrick’s frontman Joe Roscoe sang The Travellers’ Ersaq fil-qrib, while The Travellers frontman Chris Gatt performed Red Electrick’s Young Again.

1 will be back in April, promising a bigger and better show.

The bands are donating €1 from each general entry ticket and €2 from each VIP ticket will be donated to the Ronald McDonald House Charities Malta.

The concert is supported by Festivals Malta and will be held at the Malta Fairs and Convention Centre in Ta’ Qali on April 4 at 8pm.

Tickets can be bought from www.showshappening.com. For more information and to keep updated, visit the event’s Facebook page.