Red Electrick will soon launch their fourth studio album, capping a busy two years for the five performers who make up one of Malta’s most popular bands.

Joe Roscoe.

‘Tragic Optimistic’ features Red Electrick’s three latest hits Right Here, G.O.R.G.E.O.U.S and New Day along with 10 other tracks.

It will be launched at the band’s annual concert on November 9.

Band members Joe, Peter, Ivan, Ale and Rob have kept busy over the past two years, releasing three singles with music videos, performing in Malta, the USA, Spain and the UK and taking part in songwriting camps in Los Angeles and the UK.

The band also took part in a sold-out annual concert at St Agatha's Auditorium in Rabat. At a separate gig, they performed with The Travellers under the name ONE to an audience of more than 3,000 people.

For details about tickets for the November 9 concert, visit Red Electrick’s official Facebook or Instagram pages.