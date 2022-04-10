Ciro Immobile shot to the top of the Serie A scoring charts on Sunday with a hat-trick in Lazio’s 4-1 win at struggling Genoa which moved them up to fifth.

Italy forward Immobile took his league tally to 24 goals in 27 games this season in a victory which put Lazio in the Europa League spot, one point ahead of local rivals AS Roma who face Salernitana later on Sunday.

He has two more than Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic after netting with a beautiful low finish on the stroke of half-time to put Lazio two ahead and adding two more in the second period.

Lazio are seven points off fourth-placed Juve, who are on the fringes of an enthralling title race which could well provide more twists and turns later on Sunday.

