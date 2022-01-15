World number 20 Aslan Karatsev produced a masterclass Saturday to power past Andy Murray in the Sydney Classic final, signalling his intent of making another deep run at the Australian Open.

The No.1 seed won 6-3, 6-3 in one hour and 31 minutes, hitting 29 winners in a near-flawless performance that left the three-time Grand Slam champion out of answers.

“Thanks to my team we are doing an amazing job,” Karatsev said during the awards presentation.

Karatsev created history at last year’s Australian Open after becoming the first Grand Slam debutant to reach a semi-final since the Open era began in 1968.

