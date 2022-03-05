Tadej Pogacar and Julian Alaphilippe will do battle on Saturday as a trio of Italian cycling races over the next two weeks begins with the Strade Bianche.

Tour de France champion Pogacar comes into the one-day race in Tuscany after retaining his UAE Tour title and will lead the pack in the absence of some high-profile previous winners.

The Slovenian has ridden the race each year since joining UAE Team Emirates in 2019 and is targeting the classics this year with Milan-San Remo, Dwars door Vlaanderen and the Tour of Flanders all on his schedule this spring.

