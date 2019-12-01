November 16 was a red-letter day for the Catenian Association in Malta and Gozo, which on that day became Province 23 of the Catenian Association worldwide.

The Catenian Association is a Catholic men’s organisation founded in Manchester in 1908. It currently has over 10,000 members in the Commonwealth and the Holy Land.

The association, whose motto is “Strengthening family life through friendship and faith”, is made up of over 350 Circles.

Joseph Delia presenting a silver platter to past Grand President Tony Godden.

In countries where there are only a few Circles, there is an Area administration system. Where the organisation is stronger, the Circles are grouped into Provinces.

The first Circle of the Catenian Association in Malta was set up in May 1981, thanks to the efforts of Stanley Clark, a British Catenian who had retired here and who attended Sunday Mass in English at Mensija chapel. There, one day in 1979, he approached four Maltese young men and encouraged them to recruit friends to form the first Circle. Eventually, Mensija Circle came into being.

Since then, four other Circles have been set up ‒ Valletta, Victoria (Gozo), St Julian’s and San Luċjan, while the San Pawl Group was formed last year. All told, there are about 200 Catenians in Malta and Gozo.

Members meet once a month and take part in social and religious activities with their wives. They also contribute to charities and to a bursary fund to help young volunteers in missionary work.

The formal inauguration of the Malta and Gozo Province was held at a gala dinner at the Corinthia Palace Hotel,Attard, attended by just over 200 guests, including a 60-strong party of mostly UK Catenians and their wives who had travelled to the island for the annual Malta Week organised by the local branch of the Catenian Association.

The inauguration was presided over by John Rayer, the Catenian Association’s Director for Development Areas, who conducted the installation of the director of the new province, Joseph Delia, of its president, Achille Pace, and officers and Circle representatives on the provincial council. Mr Rayer hailed the creation of the new province as a milestone in the history of the Catenian Association as it was the first to be formed in 30 years.

In his after-dinner address, Mr Delia proposed that the newly-canonised John Cardinal Newman be declared joint patron saint of the association together with St Thomas More. He said his motto will be: “We are here for each other, reaching out to others”, explaining that the association provides a wide network of friendship nourished by the Catholic faith.

He then thanked past Grand President Tony Godden and presented him with a gift in appreciation of his constant support of the association in Malta.

In his concluding address, Mr Rayer explained the province’s role and encouraged it to attract new and young members in other EU countries.

In 2016, Malta hosted the annual international conference of the Catenian Association, which was attended by around 1,000 participants from various countries.

For more information on the Catenian Association, visit www.thecatenians.com.